The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to premiere on Netflix this year - and in an unusual move, it will be released in three parts. The hugely popular sci-fi adventure thriller first premiered in 2016, and now, nine years later, the story is finally coming to a close. For context, Game of Thrones, widely considered the biggest show on television, delivered eight seasons over eight years. Stranger Things, by comparison, has taken nine years to complete five. ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Date Announcement Teaser: Netflix’s Most Popular Show To Have Its Final Sendoff in Three Parts (Watch Video).

This becomes even more surprising when you consider that a significant portion of the main cast play teenagers. While it’s still unclear if the characters will remain the same age in the final season, there’s no denying it’ll be a bit awkward watching actors portray characters much younger than themselves (especially we have seen them grow up) - just think of IT Chapter 2. That said, Stranger Things has turned its young ensemble into major stars, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, and Sadie Sink, among others.

So, as we brace ourselves for what’s to come in Hawkins - when Vecna launches his final assault and we find out who survives his reign of terror - let’s take a look at how old the actors playing the main teen characters were when the series began in 2016, and how old they are now. ‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink Cast Opposite Tom Holland in Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ – Reports

PS: We have also included actors who weren't teens when they started out in the show, but their characters were when we first saw them.

'Stranger Things' Cast Ages Then and Now

1. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things S1; Millie Bobby Brown Now (Photo Credits: Netflix/Instagram)

Season 1: 12 years old

Season 5: 21 years old

2. Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler)

Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things S1; Finn Wolfhard Now (Photo Credits: Netflix/Instagram)

Season 1: 13 years old

Season 5: 22 years old

3. Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson)

Gaten Matarazzo in Stranger Things S1; Gaten Matarazzo Now (Photo Credits: Netflix/Instagram)

Season 1: 13 years old

Season 5: 22 years old

4. Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair)

Caleb McLaughlin in Stranger Things S1; Caleb McLaughlin Now (Photo Credits: Netflix/Instagram)

Season 1: 14 years old

Season 5: 23 years old

5. Noah Schnapp (Will Byers)

Noah Schnapp in Stranger Things S1; Noah Schnapp Now (Photo Credits: Netflix/Instagram)

Season 1: 12 years old

Season 5: 21 years old

6. Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield)

Sadie Sink in Stranger Things S1; Sadie Sink Now (Photo Credits: Netflix/Instagram)

Season 2: 15 years old

Season 5: 23 years old

7. Joe Keery (Steve Harrington)

Joe Keery in Stranger Things S1; Joe Keery Now (Photo Credits: Netflix/Instagram)

Season 1: 24 years old

Season 5: 33 years old

8. Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler)

Natalia Dyer in Stranger Things S1; Natalia Dyer Now (Photo Credits: Netflix/Instagram)

Season 1: 21 years old

Season 5: 30 years old

9. Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers)

Charlie Heaton in Stranger Things S1; Charlie Heaton Now (Photo Credits: Netflix/Instagram)

Season 1: 22 years old

Season 5: 31 years old

10. Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair)

Priah Ferguson in Stranger Things S1; Priah Ferguson Now (Photo Credits: Netflix/Instagram)

Season 2: 10 years old

Season 5: 18 years old

11. Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley)

Maya Hawke in Stranger Things S1; Maya Hawke Now (Photo Credits: Netflix/Instagram)

Season 3: 20 years old

Season 5: 26 years old

All About 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Developed by Matt and Ross Duffer (collectively known as the Duffer Brothers), along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, Stranger Things Season 5 will conclude the series in 2025, with episodes released in three parts. At the Netflix TUDUM 2025 event, the first teaser for the upcoming season was unveiled, confirming the release dates:

Part 1: November 26, 2025

Part 2: December 25, 2025

Part 3: December 31, 2025

It is reported that the season will consist of eight episodes in total, with the third and final part featuring one mega-length episode.

Watch Date Announcement Teaser of 'Stranger Things' Season 5:

In addition to the main cast already mentioned, the final season will also see the return of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Jamie Campbell Bower in their respective roles. Terminator star Linda Hamilton joins the cast as well, though details of her character remain under wraps.

