Michael B. Jordan, the sexist man alive, has been charming his way into the audience’s heart ever since his debut. The actor got into modelling when he was a little kid and later decided that he wants to act in films. He started his career as a professional actor in 1999 and bagged a small role in one of the episodes of the television series Cosby and The Sopranos. He then went on to do feature in a major film role when he was cast in Hardball back in 2001. He was seen alongside Keanu Reeves in the film and managed to impress everybody with his acting skills. He went on to do films and shows like All My Children, Blackout and The Assistants. Michael B Jordan Named 2020's 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People Magazine, Pics that Prove He Deserves the Title.

Jordan starred as shooting victim Oscar Grant in Fruitvale Station much later in his career and this role made him a bankable name in the industry. He went on to make impactful appearances in films like Fantastic Four, Red Tails, Chronicle, The Awkward Moment and more. Apart from this, last year Jordan was also named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine. He was also tagged as People's Sexiest Man Alive. In the same year, The New York Times ranked the actor on #15 on its list of the 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century.

The actor sure has made a huge impact in a short period of time and continues to appeal to the audience. He has interesting projects lined up and his fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the screen. But while that happens, we are here to celebrate Michael's 34th birthday today. From to, the actor has been a part of many good films and we decided to list down 5 of his best roles. Check out the list below: Michael B Jordan to Make His Directorial Debut with Creed III, Confirms Tessa Thompson.

Bryan Stevenson - Just Mercy

The story of Just Mercy is based on true events, where we see Michael B. Jordan essaying the role of Bryan Stevenson. Jordan was able to bring to life the emotional story of a man who spends his life helping those on death row who have been convicted wrongfully. This was the most heroic character Jordan has ever played.

Michael B. Jordan in Just Mercy (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Human Torch - Fantastic Four

A list of roles essayed by Micheal cannot be complete without mentioning his stint as the Human Torch from the 2015 Fantastic Four movie. After Chris Evans, Michael took up the role like a challenge and succeeded gratefully in impressing the audience. This was a brilliant character and while the film did not impress the audience much, people were in awe of Michael B. Jordan's performance. This role proved that he is perfectly suited to being a superhero.

Michael B. Jordan in Fantastic Four (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Mikey - The Awkward Moment

The story of The Awkward Moment revolved around the lives of three friends who ate trying to live an easy life with no relationships. However, Michael's character, Mikey has gotten married and things aren't quite going to plan. He is a man of any girl's dream as we see him trying to save his relationship and not end up as a divorcee. His character was one of the most charming ones as he had these fantastic morals that made him do the right thing throughout.

Michael B. Jordan in The Awkward Moment (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Oscar Grant - Fruitvale Station

Another biopic that Michael was a part of was Fruitvale Station. He stepped into the shows of Oscar Grant and played the role really well. Oscar was a young man who was shot and killed by a BART police officer and Jordan depicted his journey quite beautifully on the screen. His character indulges in wrongdoings but try and come out of the vicious circle and improve. While he is on a journey of bettering himself, his life is taken away. The death in the movie was a highlight because Michael made it look incredibly emotional.

Michael B. Jordan in Fruitvale Station (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Killmonger - Black Panther

Michael B. Jordan's performance in Black Panther is arguably the greatest one. Taking up a villainous character, Jordan made it look so natural that people felt sympathy for him. Killmonger is somewhat bitter towards Wakanda after everything that happens with him. Michael was able to bring out that bitterness very nicely.

Michael B. Jordan in Black Panther (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Michael B. Jordan will be donning the director's for Creed III. Jordan and Tessa Thompson co-starred in the first two instalments of the boxing franchise and it will be exciting to see how magic he does in the third part. But while the film will be coming later, join us in wishing the actor a very happy 34th birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2021 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).