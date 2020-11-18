Black Panther star, Michael B Jordan was recently voted as the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine and honestly, we don't question the verdict. Jordan is quite an eye candy and has the potential to make girls go weak in their knees. With his chiselled physique and charming looks, Michael rightfully deserved the title of Sexiest Man Alive. One look at his Instagram account and you are convinced that he's witty and has a great sense of humour in addition to his good looks.

We ardently follow this handsome hunk on social media and his posts are natural and never gimmicky. Below are some of his coolest pictures that justify the new tag that's bestowed upon him. Have a look. Michael B Jordan Urges Hollywood Studios to 'Use Their Power to Demand Diversity' At Black Lives Matter Protest in LA (Watch Videos).

Unconventionally Good Looking

Being Dapper All Day, Every Day

Pink Panther!

No Description Needed

Intense

Even His Geeky Avatar Looks Desirable

Holy Moly!

Talking to People Magazine about his win, Micheal said, "When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for." Aww... he's so cute, isn't he?

