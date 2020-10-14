Enough of zombies for Milla Jovovich. Now she's trying to hunt down monsters with a team of soldiers after they get transported to an alternate universe. Yes, Stranger Things but with a more dreary scenario. The monsters in here are scary (hence the name, of course) but what scares more than their existence is the atmosphere that's not in the favour of these humans. Imagine being transported to an alternate universe where you see nothing but desert and monsters coming out of it! Scary AF, right? Monster Hunter Teaser: No Tony Jaa, But Milla Jovovich Looks Cool Shooting Guns At Beastly Creatures (Watch Video).

Monster Hunter also stars Tony Jaa who then partners with Milla and her team to hunt down these scary looking creatures. With no big idea on how to kill them, the team in here has to depend on age-old tricks and techniques to get rid of them. It's essential for them to kill these creatures for the safety of their own homes. The more time they take, the riskier the scenario gets.

Check Out the Trailer

Monster Hunter is based on a very popular video game of the same name. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, the movie borrows some ideas from Mad Max: Fury Road (the production design, in particular). The film is slated to release in December but there's a chance it might get delayed keeping in mind the current scenario.

