February 5, 2025, Special Days: February 5 celebrates Bhishma Ashtami, a significant day in Hinduism commemorating the death anniversary of Bhishma from the Mahabharata. Additionally, it's Masik Durgashtami in February 2025, a day dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga. February 5 is a day for various observances, including the Feast of St Agatha, honouring the Christian martyr and saint. It's also National Girls and Women in Sports Day, celebrating the achievements of women in athletics. Additionally, it's World Nutella Day, dedicated to the beloved chocolate hazelnut spread. February 5 marks National Weatherperson's Day, recognising meteorologists and their role in weather forecasting. It also celebrates Western Monarch Day, raising awareness about the conservation of monarch butterflies.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 5, 2025 (Wednesday)

Bhishma Ashtami Masik Durgashtami in February 2025 Disaster Day (United States) Feast of St Agatha National Fart Day National Girls and Women in Sports Day National Weatherperson's Day Western Monarch Day World Nutella Day

Famous February 5 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Cristiano Ronaldo Bhuvneshwar Kumar Abhishek Bachchan Neymar Jr. Marlon Samuels Mitchell Santner Michael Sheen Michael Mann Barbara Hershey Christopher Guest Tim Meadows Jennifer Jason Leigh Tony Jaa Henry Golding Anmol Malik Carlos Tevez Laura Linney

