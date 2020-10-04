The first teaser of the upcoming fantasy action film, Monster Hunter, has dropped. While the movie doesn't reveal Tony Jaa's character, it is known from the official synopsis that he might be the titular monster hunter. The first footage promises a monster fest, with Milla Jovovich, TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta blazing guns at a monster that emerges out of the sand. For a moment, the scene plays out like the movie Tremors, but when the monster is revealed, it is nothing like those overgrown worms. The CGI on the monster looks awesome. Disney Casts Milla Jovovich’s Daughter Ever Anderson As Wendy in Live-Action Peter Pan Movie.

Paul WS Anderson is writing and directing the project. He has Resident Evil with his wife Milla to his credit, which we all know holds a cult status. Monster Hunter is based on a globally popular video game. Milla Jovovich Welcomes Third Daughter With Husband Paul WS Anderson.

The official synopsis of Monster Hunter reads, "When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures.

As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

Check Out The Teaser For Monster Hunter Here:

Monster Hunter teaser also promised that it will open in theatres this December. Well, movies certainly need to reignite the theatres. Already two theatre chains have declared going under, leading thousands of employees losing their jobs.

