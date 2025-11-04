Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg is preparing to make an extraordinary gesture of kindness that he’s donating one of his kidneys to a stranger. The Social Network star opened up about the decision during an interview on NBC’s Today show last week, calling the process “essentially risk-free” and deeply needed. Jesse Eisenberg Shares Why ‘The Social Network’ Producers Prevented Him From Meeting Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Jesse Eisenberg To Donate Kidney in December

“I’m actually donating my kidney in six weeks,” Eisenberg revealed during the chat. “I really am.” When asked what inspired him to take such a generous step, the actor admitted, “I don’t know why. I got bitten by the blood donation bug. I’m doing an altruistic donation in mid-December. I’m so excited to do it.” Speaking to Today.com, the Oscar-nominated actor further explained his motivation, saying, “It’s essentially risk-free and so needed. I think people will realise that it’s a no-brainer, if you have the time and the inclination.” Eisenberg shared that the idea first came to him nearly a decade ago, but he only recently managed to set the plan into motion. His kidney donation surgery is scheduled for mid-December.

Jesse Eisenberg Explains His Kidney Donation Process

Describing how the matching process works, Eisenberg explained, “Let’s say person X needs a kidney in Kansas City [and] their child or whoever was going to donate to them is, for whatever set of reasons, not a match, but somehow I am. That person can still get my kidney and hopefully that child of that person still donates their kidney, right? But it goes to a bank where that person can find a match recipient, but it only works if there is basically an altruistic donor.” The actor also revealed that he has been donating blood regularly for several months, which inspired him to take this next step. ‘A Real Pain’ Movie Review: Jesse Eisenberg Directs Kieran Culkin To Impress in This Emotional Tale of Familial Bonding and Inherited Scars (LatestLY Exclusive)

About Jesse Eisenberg

Eisenberg, who was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at this year’s Oscars for A Real Pain is also set to return to the big screen soon in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third film in the popular Now You See Me franchise, releasing on November 14. With his upcoming surgery and selfless act of donation, Jesse Eisenberg is not only making headlines for his talent but also for his compassion proving that true heroism can come from the heart.

