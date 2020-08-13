After a lot of confusion and delay, the new promo of Mulan is here. The Disney live action film, the remake of the 1988 film was much awaited by the fans. As everyone was ready for the big theatrical release, the makers have gone the OTT way. The movie is going straight on Disney+ but only for the subscribers of the platform from 4 September 2020. Mulan Final Trailer: Liu Yifei's Warrior Gears Up for a Fight, the Antagonists Make an Appearance (Watch Video).

Speaking of promo, it is everything feisty and fiery. The teaser gives us a glimpse of world of Mulan. The dialogues, cinematography and most importantly the projection of the lead female who disguises as a male warrior are attention worthy. It is based on the Chinese folklore "The Ballad of Mulan." It features Crystal Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Bori Khan; Yoson An as Honghui; Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. Check out the promo.

Watch Mulan Promo:

The film is available for the viewers on Disney+ who have 'premium access' at the price of $29.99 (Rs 2,244.67). Disney CEO Chapek told in a statement, "We're very pleased to be able to bring ‘Mulan' to our consumer base that has been waiting for it for a long, long time as we've had to unfortunately move our theatrical date several times. That said, we find it very interesting to be able to take a new offering to consumers at that $29.99 price and learn from it and see what happens not only in terms of the uptick of the number of subscribers we got on the platform, but also the number of transactions we get on that PVOD offering." How did you like the promo?

