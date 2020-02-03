Mulan Final Trailer: Liu Yifei's Warrior Gears Up for a Fight, the Antagonists Make an Appearance (Watch Video)

Mulan Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The final trailer of Disney's upcoming live-action film Mulan was released on Monday, February 3. The film stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Gong Li in lead roles. The new trailer gives us a glimpse of Crystal Liu as Mulan, a woman who disguises herself in a man's garb to spare her elderly father from military service. Under this disguise, she's tested and put through every test. The trailer shows us her journey of realising her true potential and becoming a warrior. Mulan Trailer: A Brilliant Liu Yifei Makes up for Mushu's Disappearance in Disney's New Live-Action Remake (Watch Video).

While Jason Scott Lee plays Bori Khan, a Hun warrior and a prime antagonist in the movie, its real villain would be Xian Lang (Gong Li), a powerful witch. The final trailer is as powerful as the earlier one and it certainly looks like there could not have been anyone better than Liu for this role.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

This is one of the most anticipated Disney films. Although Mushu, who has been a prominent and most loved character, not being a part of this film has drawn heavy criticism from fans. The film is directed by Niki Caro and the screenplay has been penned by Rick Jaff, Amanda Silver, based on the narrative poem, "The Ballad of Mulan". The film is all set to release on March 27.