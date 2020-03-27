Nathan Fillion Birthday: From Castle to Firefly - Here's Looking at the Actor's Most Iconic Roles

Nathan Fillion Birthday (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nathan Fillion is one actor is associated with some of the most popular cult films and tv series. From playing Richard Castle in Castle to Captain Hammer in Joss Whedon’s musical comedy, Dr Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog, Fillion has managed to entertain the audiences in the most unique projects. Apart from the famed series, Castle, the Canadian-American actor is best known for the leading roles of Captain Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds on Firefly and its film continuation Serenity. The actor is most loved for his sense of incredible and heartwarmingly nerdy humour. Nathan has won four different People’s Choice Awards and enjoys a huge fan base. The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Unveils Complete Movie Cast, Fans Quickly Question Jared Leto and Will Smith's Absence!

The actor celebrates his birthday on March 27 and as he turns 49, we look at some of his most famous works. Not many know that Fillion was almost cast for the lead role as Green Lantern in the Marvel Green Lantern movie although it later went to Ryan Reynolds. The actor has also done a fair share of cameos in his career and was even a part of the popular series The Big Bang Theory starring Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki. Here's looking at his most popular roles.

1. Firefly

Fillion played one of his most iconic roles as Captain Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds in Firefly. One of the most amazing thing about this character was that he was amazingly sarcastic and cynical and the actor brought that sentiment brilliantly. If you haven't watched this yet, it's a must to see Fillion in this role.

2. Castle

Another one of his most popular roles was certainly in Castle, a series that had a huge fan base. Fillion was charming as the crime-fighting mystery novelist and pulled off the comedy bits far too well. Also, his chemistry with Stana Katic was amazing and a highlight of the show.

3. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Fillion impressively played the sociopathic & misogynistic villain in a series that became a cult hit, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. As Caleb, he turned out to be one of the many amazing villains on the show and if you have forgotten the series given how old it is, it's a great time to rewatch the show.

4. Rick and Morty

Remember Cornvelious Daniel in Rick and Morty? He's the Galactic Federation agent tasked with obtaining the formula for inter-dimensional travel from Rick Sanchez. Yes, the popular character was voiced by Nathan Fillion. His character was first seen in the episode The Rickshank Rickdemption. Elon Musk Makes a Special Apperance on Rick and Morty Season 4, Finally Explaining His 'Elon Tusk' Twitter Handle.

We bet you have enjoyed watching Nathan Fillion in these amazing roles. The actor has quite literally done it all from films to TV. Tell us your favourite Fillion shows in the comments below.