Japanese anime blockbuster Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle is on a record-breaking run worldwide, leaving Bollywood and even some Hollywood giants behind. ‘Demon Slayer – Infinity Castle’ Beats ‘Suzume’ and ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ With INR 15 Crore, Haruo Sotozaki’s Directorial Becomes Highest-Grossing Anime in India Even Before Release!

‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Nets INR 41 Crore in India

According to Sacnilk, the film earned INR 14.50 crore India net on Day 3 (Sunday, September 14, 2025), taking its 3-day India net total to INR 41 crore. Its gross collection in India has already crossed INR 50 crore, making it the biggest non-Hollywood foreign film ever in India within three days. The film had an overall 49.89% occupancy in Japan on Sunday, further proving its stronghold across territories.

‘Infinity Castle’ Global Collections

Worldwide, the film has collected a jaw-dropping INR 4,135 crore in just three days. Overseas collection: INR 2,170 crore India gross: INR 50 crore In Japan, Infinity Castle has already made history by crossing 69-billion-yen, surpassing Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (54.5 billion) as the highest-grossing Japanese film ever in local currency. ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’: Rashmika Mandanna Turns Cosplayer Tanjiro Kamado at Screening in Mumbai; Twitter Calls the Anime Film ‘Breathtaking’ As Midnight Shows Sell Out Across India (View Posts)

‘Infinity Castle’ Breaking Records in the US

North America has emerged as the film’s biggest international market, contributing USD 70 million in its opening weekend. This makes it the best-ever debut for an anime film in the US, smashing the record held by Pokémon: The First Movie (1999). The film ranked No. 1 at the US box office, outperforming The Conjuring: Last Rites and Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Other key markets include Korea with USD 34.7 million and Taiwan with USD 24.5 million.

‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’: A Game-Changer in India

What’s making headlines is the way anime has broken barriers in India. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has beaten Bollywood actioner Baaghi 4 at the box office, a rare feat for an anime film in the country. ‘Demon Slayer – Infinity Castle’ Movie Part 1 Leaked Video: Giyu Tomioka’s Jaw-Dropping Fight Scene With Akaza Is Pure Goosebumps for Anime Fans – WATCH.

About ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the movie adapts the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga. It follows demon king Muzan launching a deadly attack on Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps, dragging them into the dangerous maze of the Infinity Castle.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

