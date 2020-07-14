Glee fame actress Naya Rivera who was missing for past six days, has been found dead at 33. The actress along with her four-year-old son went for boating at Lake Piru on Wednesday. However, after finding the kid alone on the floating boat, the authorities were alerted and search for the missing star was on. A day after finding an unidentified body at the lake, it is now confirmed to be Naya's body. Netizens and celebs are devastated about this news and are paying condolences. Naya Rivera Missing Case: Cops Find Body In The Lake Where Glee Star Was Reportedly Drowned.

Amid thousands of messages for Naya, was Jane Lynch's too. Naya's Glee co-star wrote, "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family." Another Glee star, Alex Newell wrote, "Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them... Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya!" See these and more heartbreaking tweets for the late star.

Jane Lynch

Alex Newell

Vanessa Lengies

Max Adler

Bebe Rexha

Lili Reinhart

Nafessa Williams

Janel Parrish

Kehlani

Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed On Monday that it was Naya's body. A spokesperson also stated that they were swimming before the water got too rough and that she 'mustered the energy' to put her son back on the boat. However, the confirmed cause of her death is yet to be found.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).