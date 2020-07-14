Glee fame actress Naya Rivera who was missing for past six days, has been found dead at 33. The actress along with her four-year-old son went for boating at Lake Piru on Wednesday. However, after finding the kid alone on the floating boat, the authorities were alerted and search for the missing star was on. A day after finding an unidentified body at the lake, it is now confirmed to be Naya's body. Netizens and celebs are devastated about this news and are paying condolences. Naya Rivera Missing Case: Cops Find Body In The Lake Where Glee Star Was Reportedly Drowned.

Amid thousands of messages for Naya, was Jane Lynch's too. Naya's Glee co-star wrote, "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family." Another Glee star, Alex Newell wrote, "Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them... Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya!" See these and more heartbreaking tweets for the late star.

Jane Lynch

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Alex Newell

Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them... Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020

Vanessa Lengies

So much grief today. Grateful for our love and connection. Holding everyone tight. Family for lifetimes. — Vanessa Lengies (@littlelengies) July 13, 2020

Max Adler

💔😭😭💔😭💔😭💔😭💔😭 — Max Adler (@Mr_Max_Adler) July 13, 2020

Bebe Rexha

This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 13, 2020

Lili Reinhart

It feels strange to cry and mourn the loss of someone you never knew. But I grew up watching Glee- and Naya Rivera was such a beautiful talent. My heart breaks for her son. Hold on tight to your people right now, if you’re lucky enough to be near them 💔 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 13, 2020

Nafessa Williams

RIP Beautiful. Prayers for her family. 🖤 https://t.co/A9D0kc59lO — Nafessa Williams (@NafessaWilliams) July 13, 2020

Janel Parrish

Rest In Peace and power, Naya. 😔💔 — Janel Parrish Long (@JanelParrish) July 13, 2020

Kehlani

the reason songbird by fleetwood mac is one of my favorite songs ever is because of the glee soundtrack version. she transformed it. 🙏🏼 Rest Easy Naya Rivera God cover and hold her loved ones! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 13, 2020

Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed On Monday that it was Naya's body. A spokesperson also stated that they were swimming before the water got too rough and that she 'mustered the energy' to put her son back on the boat. However, the confirmed cause of her death is yet to be found.

