Actress Naya Rivera, known for playing Santana Lopez in the hit series Glee, had reportedly drowned in Lake Piru, California, USA. The actress had gone boating with her four-year-old son in the lake, when the accident had happened. She was 33. The incident happened on July 8, 2020, and the next day, Ventura County Sheriff's Office officials have put her case as 'presumed dead'. Glee Star Naya Rivera Reportedly Missing After Taking a Boat Ride to Lake Piru, California.

Now as per a report in AFP, a body in the same lake has been found after six days of searching, though it has not been confirmed if it belongs to Rivera. The Ventura County Sheriff's office continues to say that the "recovery is in progress", even after the discovery of the body. The lake has been currently closed for public, as the search continues with US Coast Guard and the local community helping in the matter. Naya Rivera Missing Case: Glee Actress' Son Says She Jumped Out Of The Boat and Did Not Return.

As per a report in TMZ, her son reportedly claims that the actress had gone swimming, leaving him on the boat, only for her to not return. As for the identity of the recovered body, a press conference will be held by the authorities to reveal the details. So watch this space for more updates on this.

