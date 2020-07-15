Glee actress Naya Rivera's sudden death has left everyone shell shocked. The actress was declared dead by drowning after she went for boating with her 4-year-old son in a Southern California lake. Not only fans but also the actress' colleagues are devastated on hearing this news. While her Glee co-stars have been giving her heartfelt tributes on social media. Recently, singer-actress, Demi Lovato also took to Instagram to mourn the loss of Rivera. For the uninitiated, Lovato essayed the role of Naya's character's girlfriend on the show. Naya Rivera Demise: Glee Actress Died By Drowning As Per Autopsy Reports.

River famously played Santana Lopez on the show and her queer character certainly was considered as a big step for all the closeted queer girls. Speaking about the same, Lovato wrote, "RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time."Naya Rivera Dies at 33: Jane Lynch, Alex Newell, Lili Reinhart and Other Celebs Mourn Glee Star's Demise.

Check Out Demi Lovato's Post Here:

Lovato shared a few pictures of her moments with Rivera from the show. The songstress has been on the famed series in the show's fifth season as Dani, who had a short-lived romantic relationship with Naya Rivera's Santana Lopez. Lovato's heartfelt tribute for Rivera was hailed by the LGBTQ community who agreed that Rivera's character was key and gave them hope.

