Naya Rivera, 33, was declared dead after an extensive search of a week at Lake Piru, California. The Glee actress was out with her four-year-old son, Josey for boating at the lake and went missing. The kid was found alone in the floating boat and the search operation began. As her body was found on Tuesday, the autopsy report of the same is also revealed. It is confirmed that Naya died by drowning. RIP Naya Rivera: A Lookback at Late Actress' Beautiful Memories Through Pictures!.

The officials reportedly used dental record and manner of drowning to confirm the cause of her death. They were quoted saying, “There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in the decedent’s death, but specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing.” They also recorded her son's statement wherein he revealed that they went out to swim. He added that she was able to push him back on boat but could not save herself and disappeared in the water. Naya Rivera Dies at 33: Jane Lynch, Alex Newell, Lili Reinhart and Other Celebs Mourn Glee Star's Demise.

As reported by TMZ, her family released a statement saying, "While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support. Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time." On the other hand, Hollywood celebs were shattered by the news and extended condolences.

