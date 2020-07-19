Priyanka Chopra Jonas lives with her husband, singer Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. The duo has always won fans’ hearts with their cute relationship goals. Be it at events or for family gatherings or during any casual hangout, these two have never shied away from expressing their love and affection for one another. Priyanka has turned 38 and all eyes have been on Nick Jonas’ Insta feed to see what he would be sharing for his ladylove. The handsome hunk has posted a lovely picture of the two, who are totally smitten by each other, and penned a beautiful birthday post for her. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Turns 38 on July 18, 2020! Fans Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to the Global Icon on Twitter!

Nick Jonas has written the most beautiful words for wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It will make everyone go aww…and women would really love if their beau or spouse would go cheesy just like Nick. He wrote, “I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful.” Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Her 38th Birthday! Says, ‘May You Continue to Inspire the World’.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are not only one of the stylish couples, but they are one of the most loved couples too. Owing to coronavirus pandemic, the Jonas’ may not have been able to step for a grand celebration. But we are sure, the Jonas’ must have done something special at home for birthday girl Priyanka and we just cannot wait to see those lovely pictures.

