Priyanka Chopra Jonas has turned a year older on July 18, 2020! The global icon celebrates her 38th birthday today and fans just cannot stop showering their love and good wishes for her on this special occasion. From winning Miss World 2000 pageant to an impressive career in Bollywood and now in Hollywood, to set amazing fashion trends, a true entrepreneur, to promote various social causes, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a true inspiration for many young girls and women across the globe. Priyanka Chopra Birthday: 5 Movies Made Better With Her Spunk.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made each and everyone proud with her finest work and kindness. She has taken a lot of efforts to reach where she is today. She is indeed a versatile actress and a most-loving person. Her fans in India definitely miss her, but they are just happy to see her happiness along with her hubby dearest Nick Jonas. From sharing her photoshoot pics to stills from her films and other lovely moments, fans have extended birthday wishes to her in the most beautiful way using the hashtag, #HappyBirthdayPriyanka! Priyanka Chopra's Unapologetic Quotes And Motivational Sayings to Inspire Young Girls Out There on The Global Star's 38th Birthday!

A True Star

A star who has taken over the world with her hardwork, talent, and confidence. Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra#HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/INYWORBQhF — Sakshi Arora (@sakshifoodie) July 17, 2020

Desi Girl

Love To The Lovely Actress

Priyanka Chopra is the first Indian to be on the cover of TIME magazine US & Asia editions and the most beautiful lady for me.❤ Happy birthday Mam💕 @priyankachopra#HappyBirthdayPriyanka pic.twitter.com/Ku38j5BpB1 — Pra Thik (@DesiUnofficial) July 17, 2020

Queen Of Hearts

Happy 38th BDay Queen Priyanka😍❤ Her Smile just killed me👌😘#PriyankaChopra #HappyBirthdayPriyanka pic.twitter.com/ivBzlYWMWY — Amorto Das Antu 🇧🇩 (@Amorto62) July 17, 2020

Global Icon

Happy Birthday to this beautiful Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra aka PeeCee. Now that she is a global superstar, she came a long way. Wish her all the best for her future.#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/4ZkEWmNGds — Anurag Tumane (@ABoyWhoLovesFun) July 18, 2020

Tons Of Love & Blessings

happy birthday @priyankachopra #PriyankaChopra I hope u have a great day today and the year ahead is full of many blessings pic.twitter.com/gGjninyNrb — crush_dishapatani (@Dishapa50956901) July 18, 2020

To The Former Miss World

From being miss world to owning the whole world.. only queen #PriyankaChopra can relate. #HappyBirthdayPriyanka pic.twitter.com/5YYoSu3Bst — john thin/ #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra 🎂 (@johnthin10) July 17, 2020

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has two Netflix’s projects in her kitty – The White Tiger (an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s novel) and the superhero film We Can Be Heroes. She also has a thriller series titled Citadel. Priyanka has also being roped in for The Matrix 4. Here’s wishing the gorgeous actress a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

