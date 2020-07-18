Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are not just two great actresses, but they are the sexiest fashion icons ever. From doing amazing films to ruling the fashion world, these two gorgeous actress are slaying the world in style. On the occasion of Priyanka’s birthday, how can Bebo not share a lovely birthday post for her? Kareena has wished Priyanka by sharing a stunning picture and a lovely post for her on her 38th birthday. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Turns 38 on July 18, 2020! Fans Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to the Global Icon on Twitter.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a lovely picture on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world Hugs from across the globe...” Isn’t that the perfect birthday post for the global icon? Take a look at the post below, if you haven’t see it yet. Priyanka Chopra Birthday: 5 Movies Made Better With Her Spunk.

Kareena’s Birthday Post For Priyanka

The Jonas’ always have had great get-together on every special occasion. Although they cannot party right anywhere outside, we are sure, the Jonas’ will make sure to turn Priyanka Chopra’s 38th birthday into a most special and the most memorable one. Even her fans have extended her lovely birthday wishes across social media platforms. We wish her an amazing birthday and many more fabulous projects in the future.

