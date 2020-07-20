Nicki Minaj has taken the internet by storm with her surprise 'good news!' The rapper posted a series of pictures flaunting her baby bump and wrote 'preggers.' Yes, Nicki is pregnant and all excited to welcome her baby with husband Kenneth Petty to whom she got married in 2019. The music sensation did a fashionable photo-shoot and announced the news in the coolest way ever! Pregnant Katy Perry Steps Out for Her Errands Trip and Her Colourful Midi Dress Has Our Attention (View Pics).

The 37-year-old songwriter is heavily pregnant in this photo shoot. She wore yellow and blue wigs for this funky snap series. The singer wore a dazzling and colourful embellished bikini, looking radiant. The mom-to-be added more glamour to it by sporting studded heels. She also flaunted her tattoo and the accessories including bracelets and rings. In one of the captions, she wrote, " Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes." Check out the stunning photos below. Pregnant Sophie Turner Enjoys an Outing in the Park With Joe Jonas' Family (View Pics).

Nicki's Announcement Post

#Preggers 💛

Dazzling Mom-To-Be

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2020 at 7:43am PDT

Nicki's Gratitude Message

Ofcourse, the netizens and her Instagram family are over the moon to get this news. Some were reminded of Beyonce's style of announcement too. Her social media feed is flooded with congratulatory messages. The Pink Friday fame star did not leave an iota of hint in her previous Instagram posts about her pregnancy. While her fans were busy drooling over her super hot snaps on the photo-sharing app, this beautiful announcement through a series of snaps definitely got them excited! Netizens now have a long list of star Mommys-to-be to keep a check on!

