Katy Perry is due in a month and yet the singer is busy with her outings. From enjoying a dip in the sea earlier to running for her errands, Perry's keeping herself occupied all day, every day. Katy doesn't believe in taking a maternity break. She'd instead take a break when her newborn arrives in this world. Katy's new pictures see her heading towards Vons supermarket (celebrity, who?) for her usual errands trip and her baby bump certainly grabbed our eyeballs. Katy Perry Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Style in Her Sultry Magenta Monokini (View Pics).

Katy picked a striped multi-coloured midi dress for her usual outing and paired it with flats. The singer also wore a mask, a prerequisite while stepping out these days and adorn herself with a visor and a basic striped shoulder bag. Katy's maternity wardrobe has always been a topic of discussion ever since she announced her good news and we are super impressed with her comfortable and chic maternity styling. Mom-to-Be Katy Perry Wants Jennifer Aniston to be Her Baby Girl’s Godmother?

Check Out Katy Perry's New Pictures

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katy's fans have been discussing her due date and if the singer will plan it around the time that her next album, Smile, is released. And if that's the case, the date is still a month away since Smile is expected to drop on August 14. So we'll probably start circling the dates when she's expected to share her good news.

