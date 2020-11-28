For American host, Oprah Winfrey the best thing about the Thanksgiving festival is leftover food. Winfrey, who is often spotted sharing her love for food over social media, shared a recent post about the leftover food. Billionaire Secret Sauce: A Look at Oprah Winfrey’s Net Worth.

The 66-year-old star shared a clip on Instagram that starts with a visual of appetizing food accompanied with the sizzling sound of food that she is cooked.

In the video, she says “This is leftover Turkey and chopped potatoes, little onion, peppers and we call it a turkey hash around there because even only there are six people on the table and normally there are twenty servings, we so had leftovers. So tonight, there is turkey hash."

"Yes, none for you," she joked while her pet dog barked at her.

Oprah also penned a note to accompany the clip: "One of the best things about Thanksgiving is the leftovers! Yesterday’s turkey became today’s turkey hash. Hope y’all had a safe Thanksgiving,” She added a folded hand and a turkey bird as emoticons.

Check Out The Video Here:

The post garnered over six lakh views within few minutes of being posted.

This year Hollywood celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving with their own families, keeping away from big parties amid the pandemic.

Many stars including the Biebers, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston shared positive thoughts and about how they celebrated the day, which is a national holiday in the US.