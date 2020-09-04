To the average person, billionaires might seem like a completely different species. Their countless accomplishments and accolades (and the size of their bank accounts) are enough to intimidate anybody; But when taking a closer look, we might find that these people are not so different from you and me after all. However, billionaires – particularly self made ones like Oprah Winfrey – do perceive the world around them in a manner that predisposes them to achieve massive success.

Billionaires shoot for the stars.

Ask your favorite movie star, athlete or CEO and they will all tell you that dreaming big is the first part of the equation. Of course, you still have to go out and find a way to turn those big dreams into big realities – and that´s where most people get stuck – but the fact of the matter is, if you don’t´ set the highest standards for yourself, you will never live up to your fullest potential (and you certainly won´t become a billionaire).

Knowledge is power.

Billionaires understand this, and benefit from their unquenchable thirst for knowledge. They consume, process and synthesize knowledge in a disciplined manner, seamlessly integrating a wealth of new information unto their daily lives. This helps them become virtuous strategists.

The democratization of knowledge prompted by widespread internet connectivity has provided a springboard for ambitious and talented individuals around the world. Key decision making resources that used to be virtually inaccessible are now only a couple of clicks away.

Time management is key.

As billionaires, like Oprah Winfrey, climb the ladder of success their time management capabilities become increasingly important. Most accomplished individuals will concur: sticking to a routine is one of the keys to long term progress; However, when you´re a billionaire this simple premise takes on a whole new level of importance.

Getting an early start, practicing meditation, exercising, keeping healthy personal finances and sticking to a pragmatic (almost ruthless) scheduling system that minimizes wasted time are all guiding principles for those at the highest echelons of the global economy.

The secret sauce.

Becoming a billionaire might not be your goal, but learning from them should be. People like Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth currently exceeds 2.5 billion dollars, donates generously to multiple charities and thrives by empowering others, remind us that with enough determination and a clear sense of purpose, even the biggest dreams can become vibrant realities.

Every goal, no matter how large, has a starting point. So lace up, and get ready to put in the work – success comes to those who never settle.