Oscars 2020: Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman Snubbed Again After BAFTAs, Bong John-Ho's Heartwarming Tribute is Filmmaker's Only Win

Bong John-Ho, Martin Scorsese (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman Starring the Good Fellas trio of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci failed to win a single Oscars award despite 10 big nominations. Netflix's The Irishman was nominated for best picture, best director, best supporting actor (Al Pacino and Joe Pesci), best-adapted screenplay (Steven Zaillian), best production design, best cinematography, best costume design, best film editing and best visual effects category. 73rd British Academy Film Awards was 1917, which took seven awards including Best Film, Outstanding British Film. The film is based on Charles Brandt's book I Heard You Paint Houses and I was very much curious to see at least it would bag an Oscars for the best-adapted screenplay category but not a single win. Oscars 2020: Twitter is Showering Heaps of Praises on Parasite and Bong Joon Ho for Their Multiple Academy Award Wins.

Even at the BAFTAs 2020, The Irishman failed to win a single award and after getting snubbed at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards where 1917 was victorious with 7 wins out of the 9 nominations, Martin Scorsese's masterpiece was ignored at the 92nd Academy Awards as well. Although the only win for the filmmaker was the Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's tribute for the 77-year old by mentioning his filmmaking idol since his young days. Bong requested everyone to give the legendary filmmaker a standing ovation and this was an emotional moment for The Irishman director despite no wins, the loud noise of those claps proves this as one of his most precious wins. Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Bags Best Director for Parasite, Gives a Special Shout Out to Co-Nominees Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino in His Speech (Watch Video)

Bong John-Ho honours His Filmmaking Idol Martin Scorsese

Bong John-Ho honors Martin Scorsese!! This is beautiful, man. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OhGQD8ozlb — Balvin | Big Boss (@LordBalvin) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Parasite rocked the 92nd Academy Awards created history by being the first-ever non-English speaking feature-film to win Best Picture honour. Bong Joon-ho wins three more Oscars including the Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best International Feature Film category. Speaking About The Irishman, Martin Scorsese film should have at least bagged a couple of wins (Supporting Role Al Pacino or say Best Adapted Screenplay) but sadly it remains award-less yet again.