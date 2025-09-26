Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound – his second feature-length directorial venture after the acclaimed Masaan – may have been selected as India’s official entry for the 2026 Oscars, but back home, it hasn’t been spared from the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) scrutiny. Reports suggest that the film faced at least 11 cuts or modifications to scenes and dialogues, resulting in a total of 1.47 minutes being removed from the final cut. Oscars 2026: Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ Chosen As India’s Official Entry; Movie Stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, Homebound follows two childhood best friends – one a Muslim, the other a lower-caste Hindu – as they face systemic discrimination while preparing for the police recruitment exams. The film has received widespread acclaim on the festival circuit and even impressed legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who joined the project as Executive Producer.

CBFC's Objections: Words, Scenes and Puja Visuals

Despite its international praise, the Prasoon Joshi-led CBFC flagged several moments for objection. According to Bollywood Hungama, Dharma Productions was asked to alter or mute words related to caste discrimination in at least six places, including a line referencing aloo gobhi. A shot depicting a puja was trimmed, among other scene modifications.

Watch the Trailer of 'Homebound':

Delays and Difficulties in Certification

The Indian Express reported that the film’s team waited nearly three months to secure a screening date from the CBFC. Once viewed, the board instructed the makers to modify or remove multiple caste references.

A source close to the production revealed, "The director was distraught, but the producers reminded him of the ordeal faced by Dhadak 2, which suffered a significant release delay." Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 - a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal – had also been subjected to numerous cuts and modifications before finally releasing with a U/A 16+ rating on August 1. The movie was also produced by Dharma Productions, and in both cases, the production house accepted the cuts for the films' smooth release. ‘Dhadak 2’ Movie Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri Impress in a Powerful Remake That Boldly Tackles Its Caste-Politics.

Martin Scorsese’s Name Briefly Removed

The Indian Express report further claimed that, following the initial proposed cuts, Dharma Productions briefly removed Martin Scorsese’s name from the posters before reinstating it later.

Homebound has now received a U/A 16+ rating and was screened for Indian critics, who gave it glowing reviews. Whether it succeeds commercially remains to be seen, but the CBFC’s rigid approach has sparked widespread debate. The board has recently drawn global attention for censoring films like Oppenheimer, Superman, and F1, raising questions about the state of cinematic freedom in India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reports from Bollywood Hungama and Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

