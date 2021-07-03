Patrick Wilson is one fine actor who you can see nearly everywhere, from blockbuster action films to horror movies to gritty indie flicks to erotic dramas. The diversity also comes in his roles, that range from main leads to supporting acts to main antagonists. If Wilson is the protagonist in The Conjuring series, then he is the depraved antagonist in Hard Candy. If he is a superhero in Watchmen, then he played a supervillain in Aquaman. Patrick Wilson was last seen in The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do This. Insidious 5: Patrick Wilson Is All Set to Make His Directorial Debut with Upcoming Horror Film, He Will Also Star in It.

On the occasion of the actor's birthday, let's look at the seven best films Patrick Wilson has been part of, ranked as per IMDb rating.

Bone Tomahawk (2015)

Patrick Wilson in Bone Tomahawk

IMDb Rating: 7.1

This western horror thriller is known for some very savage moments, including a disturbing scene of a man torn in half. Patrick plays a foreman in a town, who becomes a part of a small rescue unit to save his wife and a couple of other people from a group of cannibal cave-dwellers.

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Patrick Wilson in The Phantom of the Opera

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Joel Schumacher's musical romantic horror drama sees Gerard Butler as the titular Phantom, and Emmy Rossum as the object of his affections, Christine. Patrick plays Raoul, the viscount who is the third peg in the love triangle, being Christine's childhood sweetheart.

The Founder (2016)

Patrick Wilson in The Founder

IMDb Rating: 7.2

John Lee Hancock's drama is based on the expansion of McDonald's from a small burger eatery to one of the world's biggest food chains. Michael Keaton portrays Ray Kroc, the shrew man whose ruthless business acumen made this happen. Wilson had a small role of a restaurant owner and a potential investor, whose wife falls for Ray and later leaves him to marry latter.

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring 2

IMDb Rating: 7.3

The terrifying sequel to a truly thrilling horror movie, James Wan's The Conjuring 2 sees Wilson and Vera Farmiga returns as The Warrens, two real-life paranormal researchers. This time, they encounter the super-scary nun demon Valak and The Crooked Man while trying to exorcise a haunted house in North London. James Wan Birthday Special: From Saw to Aquaman, Ranking All 9 Films Directed by The Conjuring Filmmaker as per IMDB Rating.

Little Children (2006)

Patrick Wilson in Little Children

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Based on a 2004 novel by the same name, the Todd Field drama is about the lives of several individuals in a small town. Wilson plays Brad, a married man who has an affair with the mother of one of his son's playmates. The movie also stars Kate Winslet, Jennifer Connelly, Jackie Earle Haley, and Noah Emmerich.

The Conjuring (2013)

Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring

IMDb Rating: 7.5

While The Conjuring-verse may have seen about eight films, the first film still remains the best of the lot. The movie introduces us to the Warrens, and how they tackle the supernatural problems of a family in their farmhouse. The movie is directed by James Wan.

Watchmen (2009)

Patrick Wilson in Watchmen

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Zack Snyder's attempt to adapt Alan Moore's graphic novel by the same name may have received mixed reviews at the time of release. But over the years, the movie has developed a strong cult following. Wilson plays Dan Dreiberg aka Nite Owl, a Batman like superhero who has an affair with Malin Akerman's much-married Silk Spectre II.

