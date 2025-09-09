Pune, September 9: A routine horror movie outing at a multiplex on Friday night escalated into a violent incident when a man’s loud commentary to his wife irritated a nearby techie, culminating in a physical assault that left the techie and his wife injured in Pune’s Chinchwad. The screening was for ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’, part of the famous Conjuring franchise based on paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

According to police, the 29-year-old techie from Bijlinagar, Chinchwad, politely requested the man to stop narrating the film’s plot to his wife, as it was spoiling the suspense for him, his wife, and his sister. Initially, the situation appeared under control, but tensions escalated during intermission. The accused, a resident of Pimpri’s Vallabhnagar, allegedly began verbally abusing the techie. The confrontation quickly turned physical: the techie was dragged by his shirt collar, kicked multiple times, and beaten on his face, stomach, and hand. When his wife tried to intervene, both the accused and his wife reportedly assaulted and abused her. Bulandshahr Shocker: Masked Goons Mercilessly Thrash CNG Pump Salesman With Sticks After He Asks Them to Pay for Fuel in UP; Video Goes Viral.

Following the incident, the techie and his wife received preliminary medical treatment at a nearby hospital before lodging a complaint with Chinchwad police on Sunday. Sub-inspector SJ Mohite confirmed that a case has been registered under sections 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 115 (causing hurt), and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Kanchipuram: Women Thrash AIADMK Leader M Ponnambalam With Broom, Shoes for Sending Obscene Messages, Video Goes Viral.

The police are actively searching for the accused couple, who remain at large. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have urged anyone with information about the couple’s whereabouts to come forward. The shocking incident highlights how a simple movie-going experience can spiral into violence when disputes over minor annoyances go unchecked.

