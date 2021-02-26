James Wan, the Chinese-born Australian filmmaker, is one of the most successful directors to transition from horror to big-budget blockbusters. Having made his debut in 2004 with the horror-thriller Saw, James Was has gone on to kickstart other successful franchises like The Conjuring and Insidious, or directed big hits in DCEU and Fast & Furious series. Wan has also produced quite a few horror movies, and is a favourite among the horror geeks. And with F&F and Aquaman also under his kitty, Wan has also won over the other geeks as well. James Wan Birthday: 6 Horror Movies By the Director That Should Be On Everyone's Must-Watch List.

On the occasion of the director's 44th birthday, let's rank all the nine films he has directed till now, based on their IMDB rating.

Saw (2004)

A Still from Saw (2004)

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Made on a shoe-string budget and having some wooden actors in the cast, James Wan still managed to create a pulsating thriller that is mostly set within a dingy bathroom and focuses on two chained men, and a 'dead' body. With a killer twist in the end, Saw turned out to be a cult favourite among horror fans, and spawned a long series. Saw also turns out to be the directorial debut for Wan, so we can't help but say, whatta start!

The Conjuring (2013)

A Still from The Conjuring (2013)

IMDB Rating: 7.5

MCU is not the only successful cinematic universe we have. Wan created his own horror universe with this popular horror movie. Fictionalising the experiences of real-life paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), The Conjuring has plenty of good scary moments, that still prompt you to keep the lights open while sleeping even now.

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

A Still from The Conjuring 2 (2016)

IMDB Rating: 7.3

The sequel to The Conjuring was a bigger hit, and also an enjoyably scary movie, again bringing back the Warren to investigate more spooky happenings. The ghosts are scarier, especially Crooked Man and Valak. However, despite the rise in scares, The Conjuring 2 feels inferior to the first film when it comes to quality.

Furious 7 (2015)

A Still from Furious 7 (2015)

IMDB Rating: 7.1

The last Fast & Furious film to star the late Paul Walker, Furious 7 amps up the entertaining absurdity of the stunts to insane levels, benefitted by the addition of Jason Statham as an antagonist. With Walker's untimely demise and the fans' renewed love for the series, Furious 7 became the first billion dollar hit for the franchise, and Wan has a lot to be credit for that!

Aquaman (2018)

A Still from Aquaman (2018)

IMDB Rating: 6.9

Wan gave another major hit to another franchise in dire need of one. The live-action adaptation of the DC superhero story impressed fans with its underwater battle sequences and Jason Momoa's badass take on what once used to be a mocked hero. Still, a standard plot, some average performances and too much reliance on CGI do mar some of the viewing experience. Aquaman Movie Review: Jason Momoa and James Wan Save DCEU From Sinking With This Highly Entertaining VFX-Laden Superhero Romp.

Insidious (2010)

A Still from Insidious (2010)

IMDB Rating: 6.8

When Insidious first came out, it was a rage among the horror fans thanks to its plentiful scares, Wan's terse direction and the acting on display. Over the years, the adoration for the film has cooled down, but Insidious still has some well-executed frights, with the dinner-table sequence being the standout.

Death Sentence (2007)

A Still from Death Sentence (2007)

IMDB Rating: 6.8

A revenge thriller, Death Sentence is about a vengeful father who turns vigilante after his son is killed by a gang. While trying to avenge the death of his child, the protagonist also has to make sure that he protects his family from the wrath of the rest of the gang-members. Kevin Bacon takes on the lead role.

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

A Still from Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

IMDB Rating: 6.6

The sequel to Insidious is considered by many horror fans to be a setback to the franchise. While Wan's direction is more than decent enough, the material isn't enough to churn out a frightful narrative as the first film.

Dead Silence (2007)

A Still from Dead Silence (2007)

IMDB Rating: 6.2

Another horror film from Wan that didn't exactly impress the critics, Dead Silence is still remembered for its final twist, that is both absurd and yet awesome.

