Filmmaker James Gunn is developing "Peacemaker", a spin-off series to his upcoming antihero ensemble "The Suicide Squad" with actor John Cena. The action-adventure-comedy series has received an eight-episode order at HBO Max, the streamer said in a statement. Cena will reprise his role of Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker from Gunn's "The Suicide Squad", which will release in August 2021. The show will explore the origins of Peacemaker, a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The Suicide Squad Character Reveal Teaser: From Idris Elba, John Cena to Pete Davidson, Alice Braga, Who’s Who in James Gunn’s Anti-Hero Squad; Director Shares Exciting BTS Footage! (Watch Video)

Gunn will write the show and also direct multiple episodes, including the first.

"'Peacemaker' is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag. "I'm excited to expand 'The Suicide Squad' and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake," the filmmaker said. Cena said he is excited to partner with Gunn for the series. James Gunn Reveals Why He’ll Never Direct an Avengers Movie and How GOTG 4 Could Be the Last Movie with the Current Team

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honour and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie. I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this," he added. Gunn and "The Suicide Squad" producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers of the series, with Cena as co-executive producer.

"Peacemaker" will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Production is slated to begin in early 2021, prior to Gunn starting work on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."