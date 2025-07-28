Fact Check: Did ‘The Fantastic Four’ Actor Pedro Pascal Touch ‘Spider-Man’ Star Willem Dafoe’s Wife Inappropriately? Viral Video From 2024 Resurfaces (Watch)

Pedro Pascal Touching Willem Dafoe Wife: The latest Marvel Studios film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, released on July 25 in theatres to a good response. However, its lead star, Pedro Pascal is in the midst of yet another controversy. After several videos of Pedro Pascal kissing and touching The Fantastic Four actress Vanessa Kirby went viral – and some turned out to be AI-generated – another video of the actor touching a female on her chin has resurfaced from 2024. The video in question shows Pedro Pascal seemingly touching inappropriately, the wife of Spider-Man actor Willem Dafoe. But did it really happen, or is it generated through Artificial Intelligence? Let’s find out.

Did Pedro Pascal Touch Willem Dafoe’s Wife Inappropriately?

According to The New York Post, the incident took place during Willem Dafoe’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2024. The NYPost in its report on January 9, 2024, wrote about how Pedro Pascal caressed the face of Willem Dafoe’s wife Giada Colagrande. The report was based on a video from the event that went viral on the social media app TikTok, with several fan reactions mentioned. That same video from last year has resurfaced, just as Pedro Pascal has had two back-to-back movie releases – the aforementioned The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the June 2025 release Materialists with Dakota Johnson. While most clips of Pedro Pascal with Vanessa Kirby have turned out to be deepfakes and some are real, the resurfaced clip showing him touching Willem Dafoe’s wife – and that, too, in the senior actor’s presence – has led to Pascal’s newfound fans wondering if they should back him. Check the TikTok video ahead. Fact Check: No, Pedro Pascal Didn’t Inappropriately Kiss Vanessa Kirby During ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Promotions – Viral Videos Are AI-Generated.

Pedro Pascal Touching Willem Dafoe’s Wife's Face – Watch Viral Video:

A video of Pedro Pascal touching Willem Dafoe wife is resurfacing😬 pic.twitter.com/a67xvARJxX — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 24, 2025

What Happened in the Pedro Pascal-Willem Dafoe Wife Video?

Vanessa Kirby dismissed Pedro Pascal’s touchy-feely behaviour as nothing but him comforting her when she was pregnant. The actress was reportedly seen stroking Pedro Pascal's face during The Fantastic Four promotions in 2025. In the 2024 case though, neither Willem Dafoe nor his wife has not issued a statement or made a formal complaint or legal case against Pedro Pascal, who has not addressed the issue publicly either. From the 2024 video, it seems Giada Colagrande did not make much of Pascal’s gesture. However, it was obvious that Willem Dafoe did not take too kindly to the Narcos actor’s behaviour and winced. Pedro firmly backed off, and thank God for that!

Pedro Pascal Touching Vanessa Kirby – Watch Video:

PEDRO PASCAL’S ANXIETY IS BEING CALLED OUT. pic.twitter.com/vGnsfvh1E9 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) July 24, 2025

Pedro Pascal’s Social Anxiety Issues

Pedro Pascal reportedly revealed to Men's Health magazine in an interview about his social anxiety issues that originated in the lockdown period of the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Movie Review: Marvel’s First Family Gets Decent Induction Into MCU With a Thrilling Third-Act Galactus Rampage (LatestLY Exclusive).

Internet Reacts to Pedro Pascal's Inappropriate Behaviour

However, the Internet is divided over reactions to Pedro Pascal’s behaviour and social anxiety claims, with many memes going viral on the ‘anxiety trend’ or what netizens call as the ‘Hot Girl Anxiety’. "Pedro Pascal trying to find the nearest female ass after having a mild anxiety attack," said a fan on X, while the other user said, "Pedro Pascal on his way to find the nearest female after claiming social anxiety". Radar Intern also created a meme saying, "pedro pascal's PR team checking their phones this morning:"

Fan reactions to Pedro Pascal’s Touchy-Feely Act - See Posts:

Fan reactions to Pedro Pascal’s inappropriate act (Photo Credits: @zzzzshawn and @RadarIntern/X)

American Actor Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande, who is an Italian film director and screenwriter, have been married for 20 years now, having wed in 2005. Pedro Pascal is not publicly dating anyone as of July 2025, and Vanessa Kirby is pregnant with her partner Paul Rabil's child. Rabil is a former American lacrosse player and is also the co-founder and President of Premier Lacrosse League.

Fact check

