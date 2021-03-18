Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global star, who has been inspiring generations since quote a long time. After announcing the Oscar 2021 nominations with hubby Nick Jonas, the actress is all set to be a part of Hollywood sensation Oprah Winfrey's talk show Super Soul Sunday. Recently, a promo of the show starring PC dropped online and all we can say is that she's seen at her candid best. The video shows her answering questions about her super successful memoir Unfinished and also why she chose to pen it amid the pandemic. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Oprah Interview: Tweeple Remember Princess Diana, Laud the Couple for ‘Saving’ Each Other & Choose Life ‘Better Than a Fairytale’.

As per the promo, when Oprah quizzes her about the memoir, Priyanka replies that the coronavirus lockdown gave her the chance to write the book, which she had in mind since 2018. She said, "I honestly feel as a woman I'm in a more secure place. I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and not worry about the things that used to scare me before. I have a little bit more confidence in myself and what I bring to the table, professionally, personally. I think that really helped me address my life.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Interview with Oprah Winfrey Is Bought by CBS for Around 9 Million USD.

Check Out The Promo:

At the end, she jokingly adds "I always wanted to write a book and I thought the easiest thing I could write about is my life." Well, we totally understand what Priyanka is trying to address here. Also, going by the glimpse, it seems to be quite entertaining.

Well, after the recent, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Winfrey, we feel will Chopra be asked about Meghan's claims? As we all know that Priyanka was also one of the guests at the royal wedding in 2018 at the United States. Stay tuned!

