The widely anticipated 90-minute interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey reportedly cost the American broadcasting network CBS several million dollars. Meghan Markle Tells Oprah Winfrey It’s ‘Liberating’ to Speak out After Royal Exit.

According to a report in People magazine, the American network paid Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, a licensing fee between USD 7-9 million, which also included the rights to license the special interview abroad as well. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Interview With Oprah Winfrey To Air This Weekend – Here’s How to the Watch It on TV and Online?

Check Out Mike Sington's Tweet Below:

Big bucks interview. CBS paid Oprah Winfrey $9 million for her already taped interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It has been licensed to air in 17 countries. The couple received zero dollars. pic.twitter.com/PCvGFsrdOj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 6, 2021

The report also said Meghan and Harry were not paid to be a part of the interview, previews of which have already generated a lot of buzz in the world media. It is scheduled to air in the US on CBS this Sunday evening and it would be aired in the UK the coming Monday on ITV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2021 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).