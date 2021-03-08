Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s most-awaited interview with Oprah Winfrey, finally broadcast Sunday, in the United States. The American talk show host interviewed the Duke and Duchess for a two-hour CBS primetime special. As anticipated, there were some revelations about the British royal family, and the episode is pure chills. From dealing with mental health issues to one of the royal family members’ concerns over their son Archie’s skin colour, many things were revealed on the show, and netizens emotionally remember the late Princess Diana, on many occasions. They further lauded the couple for “saving,” each other and choose life, as Meghan said in the Oprah interview, “better than a fairytale.”

In the sensation interview, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, described life as stifling and lonely within the British Royal family. She added how she struggled with extreme media scrutiny and how she did not receive any help from the institution. Meghan further said that life as a British royal was so isolating that, at one, she “didn’t want be alive anymore.” The two-hour interview is the biggest royal interview since Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana of Wales, detailed her crumbling marriage with Prince Charles, in 1995. Prince Harry said in the interview that the media’s treatment of his wife, painfully reminded of him how the press treated his late mother, Princess Diana of Wales.

Oprah’s blockbuster interview with Harry and Meghan has grabbed attention worldwide. It was a different fairy tale. Netizens were all in praise about the show host, and the couple who at the end “saved each other,” to enjoy a life, which Meghan said in the interview, “better than a fairytale.” They showed full support to Meghan and Harry. The couple even revealed the gender of their second child, and they are expecting a girl.

Check Tweets:

Regardless of status, fame, wealth (or lack thereof) nobody is obligated to relinquish their humanity. Meghan & Harry chose themselves and chose LIFE over a fairytale and that is perfectly okay. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/w1HEbUcjaB — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) March 8, 2021

"Better Than a Fairtytale"

At the end of the day, Harry and Meghan got their happy ending. But that happy ending came with an ending that the world never expected. And in the end? It was, in Meghan's words, "better than a fairytale." Because they chose each other. #OprahMeghanHarry — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) March 8, 2021

Meghan's Struggle With Mental Health Was Revealed

Among the revelations from the Meghan and Harry interview is Meghan’s struggle with mental health. Her honesty will hopefully lead to more acceptance and more help for those who need it. #OprahMeghanHarry — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 8, 2021

Netizens Laud Meghan and Compare Her to Princess Diana

Royalty doesn’t always mean having a crown. These 2 women are the epitome of grace, style and beauty 👸🏾👸🏼 #OprahMeghanHarry #HarryandMeghanonOprah #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/XIehsyxv2x — Rele (@smiley_since_90) March 8, 2021

People Remember Princess Diana of Wales

I am so glad that the blood of Princess Diana runs through Harry’s veins. The dedication he has for his wife and child, and the integrity he demonstrates, is all her. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/l4yfLasO6D — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) March 8, 2021

The Couple is Expecting a Girl

Harry’s reaction to announcing that they are expecting a girl 😭 #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/oRnfWq1gLJ — Myra (@SussexPrincess) March 8, 2021

Remembering Princess Diana's Interview

Watching this interview reminded me of Princess Diana’s in 1995. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/5WU4Rwnz0Y — 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢 🎆 (@thatscaleblol) March 8, 2021

A Modern Fairytale

THIS IS A MODERN FAIRYTALE, THE PRINCESS AND PRINCE SAVED EACH OTHER #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/6p9POkjJyM — Sofi dobbypfvr (@streeprafferty) March 8, 2021

Prince Harry Painfully Related to Princess Diana

“i can’t imagine what this was like for my mother (princess diana), because she had to go through this by herself. at least we have each other.” - prince harry #oprahmeghanharry pic.twitter.com/2t1H6B7RCk — ؘ ginny and georgia (@mariposarosea) March 8, 2021

Princess Diana Would be So Proud

Harry has always been a rebel..I know Princess Diana would be proud. ❤️#OprahMeghanHarry #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/47VyBOBIi3 — Nadz (@nadyyjj) March 8, 2021

Concern Over Archie's Skin Colour

Meghan Markle says there were concerns in 🇬🇧 Royal family about her child's skin color. “You’re not going to tell me who had that conversation?" Oprah asks. “I think that would be very damaging to them.” #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/2HAda9ICEN — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 8, 2021

Totally!

Meghan Markle compares her experience marrying into the Royal Family to ‘The Little Mermaid’: “She falls in love with a Prince and loses her voice, but in the end she gets her voice back.” pic.twitter.com/B91Rg5nEva — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 8, 2021

Meghan and Harry have upended the narrative created by the British’s some of the most bestselling newspapers. They have revealed terrible strains inside the palace. It is not clear if the palace will respond, but the interview surely shed a different light on what, so far, the world viewed the British royal family.

