Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s most-awaited interview with Oprah Winfrey, finally broadcast Sunday, in the United States. The American talk show host interviewed the Duke and Duchess for a two-hour CBS primetime special. As anticipated, there were some revelations about the British royal family, and the episode is pure chills. From dealing with mental health issues to one of the royal family members’ concerns over their son Archie’s skin colour, many things were revealed on the show, and netizens emotionally remember the late Princess Diana, on many occasions. They further lauded the couple for “saving,” each other and choose life, as Meghan said in the Oprah interview, “better than a fairytale.”

In the sensation interview, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, described life as stifling and lonely within the British Royal family. She added how she struggled with extreme media scrutiny and how she did not receive any help from the institution. Meghan further said that life as a British royal was so isolating that, at one, she “didn’t want be alive anymore.” The two-hour interview is the biggest royal interview since Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana of Wales, detailed her crumbling marriage with Prince Charles, in 1995. Prince Harry said in the interview that the media’s treatment of his wife, painfully reminded of him how the press treated his late mother, Princess Diana of Wales.

Oprah’s blockbuster interview with Harry and Meghan has grabbed attention worldwide. It was a different fairy tale. Netizens were all in praise about the show host, and the couple who at the end “saved each other,” to enjoy a life, which Meghan said in the interview, “better than a fairytale.” They showed full support to Meghan and Harry. The couple even revealed the gender of their second child, and they are expecting a girl.

Meghan and Harry have upended the narrative created by the British’s some of the most bestselling newspapers. They have revealed terrible strains inside the palace. It is not clear if the palace will respond, but the interview surely shed a different light on what, so far, the world viewed the British royal family.

