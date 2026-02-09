Hapur, February 9: A disturbing incident of vigilante violence has surfaced in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, where a young man was reportedly abducted from his home and subjected to brutal torture in a secluded field. The assault, which occurred near Adarsh Nagar Colony on Dastoi Road, came to light today, February 9, after a video of the torture began circulating on social media. Local authorities have identified the victim and launched a manhunt for the assailants who recorded the crime. According to preliminary reports, a group of individuals lured the victim from his residence under false pretenses.

Abduction of Youth and 'Trial' in a Secluded Field

He was taken to an open field on the outskirts of the city, where he was accused of stealing a mobile phone. Instead of involving law enforcement, the group proceeded to administer a "punishment" described by locals as "Taliban-style" for its extreme cruelty. Hapur Shocker: Minor Girl Attacks Shopkeeper With Sharp Blade After He Refuses To Take Back Item She Bought From Shop; Video Surfaces.

Youth Subjected to 'Taliban-Style' Punishment Over Mobile Theft Suspicion

The viral footage shows the victim being forced into a humiliating position (standing like a rooster) on the ground. In a move to further incapacitate him, heavy bricks were placed on his back while the attackers repeatedly struck him with wooden sticks and rods. No stolen device was recovered during the filmed portion of the assault.

Threats of Further Torture Captured on Camera

The video evidence captures the attackers hurling verbal abuses and explicitly threatening to electrocute the youth. Despite the victim’s repeated pleas for mercy, the assailants continued the assault, recording the ordeal on their own mobile phones. Hapur police believe the recording was intended to intimidate residents and establish local dominance. However, the footage has instead provided investigators with clear visual evidence to identify the primary suspects involved in the battery.

Official Police Response and Legal Action

The Hapur Nagar Kotwali police took immediate cognisance of the matter once the video surfaced on Monday morning. Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Pandey confirmed that a formal investigation is underway.

Victim Identification: Police have successfully identified the youth and are facilitating medical treatment for his injuries, which include severe bruising and soft tissue damage.

Suspect Search: Several individuals have been identified from the video. Police teams are currently conducting raids at suspected hideouts near Dastoi Road and neighbouring colonies.

Zero Tolerance: "SHO Pandey said that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. He also assured strict legal action against those involved in the heinous act. Hapur Shocker: Man Lynched to Death for Raping Minor Girl in UP Village, FIR Filed Against Villagers After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

The Rise of Vigilante Violence

This incident is the latest in a series of "on-the-spot justice" cases that have sparked debate regarding public safety and the rule of law in Uttar Pradesh. Social media users have expressed widespread outrage, calling for the arrest of the perpetrators under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping, assault, and criminal intimidation. The district administration has urged the public to refrain from sharing the video further to prevent local tensions and has advised citizens to use official emergency numbers to report crimes rather than resorting to violence.

