The first trailer of the upcoming animated film, Raya and the Last Dragon, has dropped on the internet. The movie featuring the voices of Awkwafina as the last dragon and Kelly Marie Tran as Raya, the movie looks exciting. Although, the one disappointment with the footage is that we get zero glimpses of the dragon, minus the silhouettes on the title card. The background music is lit. The animation is delightful. It is another interesting Disney film with a strong female protagonist. Raya and the Last Dragon Trailer to Debut Soon, First Poster of Awkwafina and Kelly Marie Tran's Animated Film Looks Great.

In the teaser we see Raya raiding a tomb which looks like is a part of her training. She has pet armadillo named Tuk Tuk, which, is God, so cute. At some point in the movie, it will be touched by magic and grow up to a gigantic size. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Trailer: Kids Are About to Become Dinosaurs' Happy Meal in This Netflix Animated Series (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon Here:

Raya and the Last Dragon looks like a delight. It will be fun to watch it on the big screen. Here's the official synopsis:

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

The animated film has four directorial credits - Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs, John Ripa - which usually is a red flag for a film. But we are more than happy to give this one a shot when it releases in March 2021.

