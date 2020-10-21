A new Disney treat is on its way. A new poster of Raya and the Last Dragon has dropped online. The first trailer of the film will debut on Thursday on Good Morning America subsequently releasing on YouTube. The animated movie features Awkwafina and Kelly Marie Tran in lead voice roles. After being delayed from its March 2020 release, the movie was set to hit the theatres on November 25. Now, it is aiming for March 2021 The movie comes from directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa. Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Skips Theatrical Release; Animated Movie to Premiere on Disney Plus in Christmas 2020.

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than dragon magic to save the world—it’s going to take trust as well." Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Trailer: Kids Are About to Become Dinosaurs' Happy Meal in This Netflix Animated Series (Watch Video).

Here's The Poster of Raya And The Last Dragon Here:

Here's The Motion Poster Of The Film:

The world can certainly use one more animated movie from Disney in the turbulent times we live in. Onward dropped on Disney+ and it was appreciated by the world.

