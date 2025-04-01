The new season of the anthology series Black Mirror is coming in April. Netflix announced that the Charlie Brooker series will be released in April 2025 with six new episodes, bringing more dark and incredibly creepy stories. A new trailer released by Netflix on Monday (March 31) gives us a look at the star-studded cast of the sci-fi anthology series while also revealing the episode titles, giving us a closer look at the technological nightmares we can expect from the next installment of the popular series. ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Trailer: Netflix’s Dark Sci-Fi Anthology Returns With ‘USS Callister’ Sequel and ‘Bandersnatch’ Connection; Cast and Streaming Date Revealed (Watch Video).

‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Episode Details

The two-minute twenty-three-second trailer unveiled by Netflix gives us a deeper look at each of the six Black Mirror episodes in the upcoming season. It was also announced that Asim Chaudhry and Will Poulter will be reprising their roles as Mohan Thakur and Colin Ritman, respectively which they previously starred in the 2018 film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Episode Titles

Episode 1: Common People

First up is Common People starring Rashida Jones, Chris O'Dowd and Racee Ellis Ross. Jones plays a schoolteacher, Amanda, who experiences a medical emergency that leaves her fighting for her life. Her husband, Mike (O'Dowd) signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive but a t a high price which involves running ads through her consciousness.

Episode 2: Bete Noire

In this episode, Maria (Siena Kelly) reunites with her old classmate Verity at work. However, there is something unsettling about her that only Maria seems to observe. Is Verity really controlling things at work, or is it all inside Maria's head?

Episode 3: Eulogy

In Eulogy, a man played by Paul Giamatti tries out a new technology that allows him to re-enter his fondest memories using photographs as the medium, guided by a character played by Patsy Ferran. However, things soon take a traumatic turn as the man begs the guide to bring him back to the present.

Episode 4: Hotel Reverie

Hotel Reverie stars Issa Rae, Awkwafina and Emma Corrin. The episode centers on the remake of an old movie in real time using a system called ReDream. The system sends Brandy Friday (Rae) into an artificial world filled with AI characters. Will Brandy be able to make it back home, or will she be stuck in the zone forever?

Episode 5: Plaything

The synopsis of Plaything reads, "In a near-future London, an eccentric murder suspect is linked to an unusual video game from the 1990s — a game populated by cute, evolving artificial lifeforms." The episode features Peter Capaldi, Lewis Gribben, James Nelson Joyce, Michele Austin, Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry.

Episode 6: USS Callister - Into Infinity

The trailer closes with a look at the USS Callister: Into Infinity. The synopsis of the episode reads, "Robert Daly is dead, but now the crew of the USS Callister – led by Captain Nanette Cole – are stranded in an infinite virtual universe, fighting for survival against 30 million players." The episode features Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile, Paul G Raymond, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Billy Magnussen.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7:

‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Release Date

In the recently released trailer update for Black Mirror Season 7, released by Netflix, the streaming giants also revealed the release date for the upcoming instalment of the series. Black Mirror Season 7 will premiere on April 10, 2025.

