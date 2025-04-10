The popular sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror returned for its seventh season, promising more thought-provoking and unsettling technological stories. Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror explores the dark side of technological advancements and their impacts on human life. Six mind-bending episodes of Black Mirror Season 7 premiered on Netflix on April 10. Critics who have already finished watching the latest episode of the popular show have shared their reviews online. ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7: From Trailer to Episode Titles, Know Everything About Charlie Brooker’s Netflix Sci-Fi Anthology Series!.

After reviewing the reviews for Black Mirror Season 7, it appears that critics have thoroughly enjoyed the show's futuristic storytelling. A critic wrote, "While not every episode is perfect, the season as a whole is a triumph. Dark, daring, and deeply disturbing—this is Black Mirror as it was always meant to be." Another critic said that Season 7 of Black Mirror takes an interesting turn at its midpoint, and the three episodes that follow are its best. Let us take a look at the reviews below.

Screen Rant: "Season 7 may seem like a return to fundamentals, especially at first. But a noticeable focus on its own history is really a means of continued testing, with smaller degrees of change. Something at the core of these episodes is different, whether tonally, formally, thematically, or all of the above. I don't know whether there will be more episodes after this, but even amid this tour through its own history, the show doesn't feel done to me. Black Mirror has instead provided itself with a real path to grow beyond how we've come to understand it, and I would be eager to see how whatever comes next continues evolving in that direction."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7:

Times Now: "Black Mirror Season 7 may just be its best since the early Netflix years. Charlie Brooker dials back the slickness and leans into what made the series iconic: clever tech dystopias that feel all too plausible. While not every episode is perfect, the season as a whole is a triumph. Dark, daring, and deeply disturbing - this is Black Mirror as it was always meant to be."

IGN: "Black Mirror recaptures its dark magic in season 7, which delivers a worthy sequel to USS: Calister, along with episodes that run the full gamut of emotions and views on technology. Several episodes this season are among the series' best, demonstrating its staying power even at a time when the world seems as dark as anything Charlie Brooker imagined back in 2011". ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Trailer: Netflix’s Dark Sci-Fi Anthology Returns With ‘USS Callister’ Sequel and ‘Bandersnatch’ Connection; Cast and Streaming Date Revealed (Watch Video).

After reading the above reviews, are you planning to watch Season 7 of Netflix's dark sci-fi anthology series?

