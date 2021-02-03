Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch had reportedly met through friends in Australia. The duo had grabbed eyeballs when they made their first red carpet appearance Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala in Monaco. And Rebel’s latest post on Instagram has left her followers amazed in which she has cited that she’s a ‘single girl’. Rebel has split from her boyfriend Jacob and the reason behind this breakup is not known yet. Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey in The Drew Barrymore Show.

Isn’t It Romantic actress Rebel Wilson shared a post on Instagram in which she was seen donning a denim dress by Oscar de la Renta that she teamed up with a cropped cardigan. It was the caption of this picture post that confirmed that she and Jacob Busch have ended their year old relationship. She wrote, “Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!”. Chrissie Fit commented saying, ‘Damn Rebs’, whereas Alexis Knapp mentioned, “Single as a Pringle and ready to fuggin mingle? Lets goooo this hottie must not rest ;) also - u are skinny dude!!!!”

Rebel Wilson’s Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

According to a reports in E! News, Rebel Wilson’s rep has confirmed about the actress’ relationship status to the entertainment portal. It was in December that the actress had stated that she and Jacob had started dating much before many thought.

