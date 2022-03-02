Rebel Wilson celebrates her 42nd birthday on March 2. The gorgeous Australian actress knows to carry every role in a perfect way, Her fun loving nature is something that makes audience fall for her more. Wilson is an outspoken, confident lady who is an inspiration for many women out there for her weight loss and body transformation journey. Wilson loves to lead her life on her own way and always move with a positive attitude. However, she will be soon seen as the host of British Academy of Film & Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2022 on March 13. She has a power to steal the spotlight at every space and glow like a shining star with her every work. Rebel Wilson Birthday Special: Five Funny Roles Of The Actress That You Must Know About.

Wilson has appeared in films like Fat Pizza, Bridesmaid, A Few Best Men, Small Apartments, What to Expect When You're Expecting, Pitch Perfect, Pain & Gain, Pitch Perfect 2, How to Be Single, Pitch Perfect 3, Jojo Rabbit and Cats, etc. Also, she will be next seen in flicks titled Senior Year and The Almond and the Seahorse. Rebel Wilson Shares Weight Loss Transformation, Posts a Video Doing Cross Fit Exercise.

On the occasion of her 42nd birthday, let's hear some of Rebel Wilson's quotes and sayings that are just awesome:

Reason For Acting...

Rebel Wilson Quotes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Oh, America...

Rebel Wilson Quotes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dark And Edgy...

Rebel Wilson Quotes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Oh, Yes...

Rebel Wilson Quotes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Progress On Life...

Rebel Wilson Quotes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's Really Cool...

Rebel Wilson Quotes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Real-Life Experiences...

Rebel Wilson Quotes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Work Hard...

Rebel Wilson Quotes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretend Like A Mermaid...

Rebel Wilson Quotes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Confidence And Attitude...

Rebel Wilson Quotes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

To round up this article, let's go back to another quote of Wilson that proves what a confident lady she is. "I don't really care what I look like that much, and I think women out there should just be happy with the way they look. They shouldn't really try to conform to any kind of stereotype. Just be happy and hopefully healthy." We wish this stunning actress, comedian, singer, writer and producer many many happy returns of the day!

