For all the fans of the video game Resident Evil, here is a piece of potentially good news. A TV series has been commissioned by Netflix based on the globally popular video game about a global zombie-turning virus outbreak. There has been a hit film franchise, featuring Milla Jovovich, which has not been appreciated by the critics much. But now, there is a chance for the makers to breathe a fresh new life into Resident Evil. Constant Films, makers of the movies, are also producing the show. Bad Boy Billionaires India Trailer: Netflix's Docuseries About Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Others to Explore the Corporate Frauds That Shook the Nation.

Executive producer and co-showrunner of the hit TV series, Supernatural, Andrew Dabb has written the show. "Resident Evil is my favourite game of all time," said Dabb, who will serve as showrunner. "I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first-ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world." Lucifer Season 5 Review: Even A Double Dose of Tom Ellis Isn't Enough To Save This Netflix Show From Being A Bummer!

The TV series will be spread across two timelines, decades apart. The first timeline will feature fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Weske and how they adjust to their new life after moving to the Raccoon city, where T-virus outbreak begins. The second timeline is set after a decade, when the virus has turned billions into zombies. The two sisters are not only haunted by the zombies but also by the dark secrets of their family.

The Resident Evil TV series was set at Netxlif in 2019. The search for the writer ended with Andrew Dabb.

