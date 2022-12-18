"Diamonds" hitmaker Rihanna has shared the first official look of her baby boy, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022, on TikTok. In the video, the couple's son can be seen cooing and smiling at his mother, who is heard in the background recording him. "You tryna get Mommy's phone?" Rihanna asks her little guy, reports People magazine. Rihanna Reveals Her Baby’s Face for the First Time on TikTok! Watch Adorable Video That’s Enough To Give Anyone Baby Fever.

Later in the clip, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son, whose name has not yet been shared by the couple, sweetly yawns as he looks out a car window. "Hacked," Rihanna captioned the video, which marked her first post on the social media platform.

Video Of Rihanna's Son

Rihanna reveals her son for the first time in her first TikTok. pic.twitter.com/qH8YHvY92u — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 17, 2022

People confirmed in May that the singer and "Everyday" A$AP Rocky, 34, had welcomed their first baby together. At the time, a source close to the couple said that they were at home in Los Angeles with the baby. "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," added the source. Rihanna Found It Hard To Get Back Into Her Stilettos After Her Pregnancy.

The Grammy winner first revealed in January that she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky. Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna showcased iconic maternity styles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2022 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).