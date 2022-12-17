Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy earlier this year with husband A$AP Rocky and we have finally been blessed with a reveal of his cute little face. And with a video no less! She shared footage of her baby boy on TikTok as he was strapped into his car seat and played around with the camera, as Rihanna cooed over him. Rihanna Found It Hard To Get Back Into Her Stilettos After Her Pregnancy.

View Tweet Here:

Rihanna shows her baby for the first time in her first TikTok: “hacked” pic.twitter.com/f8yFb4tTGT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 17, 2022

