Robbie Amell Birthday: 7 Thirst Traps From the Actor's Instagram (See Pics)

Robbie Amell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Robbie Amell turns 32 today. He will be celebrating his birthday in the quarantine. The extremely hot Canadian export is popular for playing roles in The Flash, A Series Of Unfortunate Events and the rom-com, The Duff. If the last name rings a bell, you are on the right path. Because Robbie is Stephen Ammel's cousin (Arrow). Wow, hotness is probably in their DNA.

Today, to celebrate Robbie's 32nd birthday, his 32 years of awesome existence on this planet, we are going to browse the heck out of his Instagram page. And, of course, we are going to share the hottest pictures that he has posted over the years.

Now, That Is Called A Day:

View this post on Instagram Pool day with this silly bitch. A post shared by Robbie Amell (@robbieamell) on Jul 7, 2018 at 7:15pm PDT

Oh...Boy

This Is Called 'Paani Me Aag Lagayi' In India

View this post on Instagram Big day. A post shared by Robbie Amell (@robbieamell) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Now, Don't Go Running Off To The Supermarket In Hopes To Buy That

View this post on Instagram Weird night shoots in a supermarket. Happy Friday everyone. #whenwefirstmet A post shared by Robbie Amell (@robbieamell) on Jul 30, 2016 at 12:33am PDT

#GOALS

Good Night, Everyone

View this post on Instagram Such bitches. A post shared by Robbie Amell (@robbieamell) on Mar 6, 2016 at 5:16pm PST

BONUS VIDEO! Focus On His Game!

View this post on Instagram Day 2: La Quinta Mountain Course @cobragolf @puma A post shared by Robbie Amell (@robbieamell) on Feb 7, 2018 at 8:48pm PST

Robbie Amell will be next seen in the Amazon series, Upload. Talking about which he said, "Greg thought about this concept 30 years ago, when he was writing for Saturday Night Live. Nobody was willing to touch it because it was so out there. I had so much fun on this show. It has been a long process, we shot the pilot back in January of 2018," he said.