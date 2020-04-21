Robbie Amell Birthday: 7 Thirst Traps From the Actor's Instagram (See Pics)

Robbie Amell turns 32 today. He will be celebrating his birthday in the quarantine. The extremely hot Canadian export is popular for playing roles in The Flash, A Series Of Unfortunate Events and the rom-com, The Duff. If the last name rings a bell, you are on the right path. Because Robbie is Stephen Ammel's cousin (Arrow). Wow, hotness is probably in their DNA.
Today, to celebrate Robbie's 32nd birthday, his 32 years of awesome existence on this planet, we are going to browse the heck out of his Instagram page. And, of course, we are going to share the hottest pictures that he has posted over the years.
Now, That Is Called A Day:
Oh...Boy
#tbt to #TheTomorrowPeople when I was in way better shape than I am now. Time to get back to work.
This Is Called 'Paani Me Aag Lagayi' In India
Now, Don't Go Running Off To The Supermarket In Hopes To Buy That
Weird night shoots in a supermarket. Happy Friday everyone. #whenwefirstmet
#GOALS
This was 4pm on a Friday. Paris was an animal. @italiaricci Photo by @lexpaquin
Good Night, Everyone
BONUS VIDEO! Focus On His Game!
Robbie Amell will be next seen in the Amazon series, Upload. Talking about which he said, "Greg thought about this concept 30 years ago, when he was writing for Saturday Night Live. Nobody was willing to touch it because it was so out there. I had so much fun on this show. It has been a long process, we shot the pilot back in January of 2018," he said.