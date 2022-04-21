Robbie Amell has been an eye candy for the longest time. Ever since he made his debut in Cheaper by the Dozen 2 as Daniel Murtaugh, people took notice of the star and showered him with love. His character who was a non-speaking one even got a couple of lines to speak in the show. But while he got this late much later, he had started modelling and acting from the age of 6. At age sixteen, he began anchoring roles in high school plays such as Louis and Dave and Fionia, Picasso at the Lapin Agile and The Importance of Being Earnest. His love for acting drew him to attend the Canadian Studios Acting Academy. Robbie Amell Birthday: 7 Thirst Traps From the Actor's Instagram.

Robbie is best known for his roles as Stephen Jameson on The Tomorrow People, Ronnie Raymond/Firestorm on The Flash, Nathan Brown on Upload, and Fred Jones in the films Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins and Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster, The Hunters as Paxton Flynn, The DUFF as Wesley Rush, The Babysitter as Max, and the science fiction film Code 8 as Connor Reed. He even worked with his cousin Stephen Amell in Code 8. He also appeared on television shows such as Life with Derek, True Jackson, VP, Unnatural History, and Revenge.

Robbie also has a pretty active social media life. He posts hot pictures for his fans and keeps them updated with his whereabouts. But while is very open about his personal life, there are many things that his fans don't know about him. Today, as he celebrates his 33rd birthday, we decided to take a look at the lesser-known facts about the star.

He Chose Acting Over A Hockey Career

Robbie was a very prolific hockey player and loved being involved in the sport, but he gave up sports in order to act. From a very young age, he shifted his focus on learning the skills to perform in front of the camera and had to quit hockey.

He Wants To Play Batman

Just like many other actors, Robbie also wishes to take up the role of Batman. He once told a publication, "I think the problem is because they have batman going on right now, they won’t make the batman beyond movie until I’m too old to be Terry McGinnis. By then I’ll probably be the old, Crusty Batman.”

He Used His Cousin's ID When He Was Under Age

We can admit that we all have done this. Robbie also used his cousin Stephen Amell every time he had to get away from anything. The two grew up together and are very close to each other, and thanks to them looking so same that people even believed that it was Robbie's ID every time he used it. “We were at a family dinner and I was like, Hey, do you have an ID? And he’s seven years older than me, so I was 15 pretending to be 22. I’d hand it to a bouncer and he’d look at me, and he’d be like, scan it, it’s a real id hand it back to me, let me in the bar,” he told once. He still has that ID. The Witcher Season 3: Robbie Amell, Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin Cast in Henry Cavill's Netflix Fantasy Show.

He Almost Turned Down His Role In The Duff

While his fans love him in The Duff, little did anyone know that he almost had said no to the role of Wesley Rush. The actor wasn’t attracted to the role at first as he thought that it was going to be a cliche. The role earned him two teen choice award nominations. His decision changed when he read the script and realised that the character was not the typical college dude after all.

He EncouragedStephen To Try out For Arrow

The role of Oliver Queen from Arrow was first offered to Robbie, but when he read the script he pictured his cousin, Stephen playing it. He once revealed, "Stephen got Arrow first, but the interesting thing is that I read it first. My agent sent it to me and I read it, and you always picture yourself when you’re reading something, and I pictured Stephen. He then pitched the idea to Stephen during the Los Angeles Kings hockey game. I was like, Hey, have you read arrow? And he was like, I don’t know what that is. They sent the script to him. My agents phoned me, and they were like what did you think? And I’m like, I think my cousin’s going to get it.”

Well, these were some really interesting facts about the star. We hope that you know him even better now. Join us in wishing the star a very happy birthday.

