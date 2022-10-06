Werewolf by Night Review: After trying to build up its Disney+ slate for almost two years now, Marvel has decided to switch things with releasing a Halloween Special that definitely works for the most part. With composer-turned-director Michael Giacchino at the helm (who scores the special too), Werewolf by Night is a rotting-ly great adventure that surprisingly left me wanting more. She-Hulk Review: Tatiana Maslany’s Marvel Series Is Chaotic Fun, But Embraces the Worst Aspects of MCU (LatestLY Exclusive).

When Ulysses Bloodstone, the head of the Bloodstone family, passes away – a deadly hunt for a powerful relic begins as five Monster Hunters gather at a manor which will bring them close to a deadly force. Among them is Jack Russell (Gael Garcia Bernal), who must finish his own personal mission and bail from there before the night takes a turn for the worse.

A Still From Werewolf by Night (Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

In theory, Werewolf by Night is a risky venture for Marvel Studios. Never really having attempted something like this, the special brings a sense of dread and horror to MCU that definitely has its own style. With the inspired hiring of director Michael Giacchino, he brings a surprising amount of passion to the project as the cigarette burn laden special is completely shot in black and white.

This allows the studio to go a bit further than before with Werewolf by Night not really holding back on the violence. With blood spurting from a dismembered hand as Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly) flips up an individual, there was surprisingly a lot of gore here that was great to see. One spectacular action scene saw the special riff on the classic Daredevil hallway sequence, or the more recent sequence from The Batman, that featured the Werewolf rip open one’s abdomen, and it was quite shocking how a family-friendly service actually signed off on this. There is enough dismemberment and blood over here that those craving for a more mature take on the Marvel saga will definitely leave happy. The Batman: Impressed by the Hallway Fight Scene in Robert Pattinson’s Movie Trailer? Check Out 7 More Such Awesome Scenes That Came in the Past!

Watch the Trailer:

With a great visual sense too, the project seems surreal in a way as it feels heavily inspired from the gothic horror films of the 40s. With negative imprints and cigarette burns being present on the screen as the scene shifts into a campy tone, the overall essence is something that makes Werewolf by Night so moody and atmospheric. Giacchino’s score also is a shining highlight with him definitely bringing the chills. The Bloodstone manor is a place of horrors with monster heads being nailed to the walls or a huge maze that feels plucked out of The Shining, the set design is great even with Werewolf by Night taking a more limited approach in its setting as it all takes place in one location.

However, that ultimately ends up being a bit of a miss too, because Werewolf by Night ends up feeling like a pilot to a television show rather than a standalone special. While it is refreshingly detached from the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe, it still ends up looking like a highlight reel that allowed Michael Giacchino to flex his directorial skills with a 50-minute give-and-take runtime. Honestly Marvel, what are you waiting for. Give this man some money and let him direct a feature. He certainly has the skills, and excels in showcasing character moments.

A Still From Werewolf by Night (Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

Elsa Bloodstone for one feels extremely fleshed out as she is trying to get a family heirloom that is rightfully owed to her but can’t. Laura Donnelly perfectly portrays the character even though there are a few key differences from her comic book counterpart. At times, it very much ends up feeling like her story too which can deviate from Jack’s plot, but it never does stop being entertaining. Harriet Sansom Harris’ Verusa also puts on a campy display with a raspy undertone that definitely felt like a character plucked from the cheesiness of classic horror.

Yet, you are here to watch the Werewolf himself, Jack Russell – and the writing doesn’t disappoint. Taking a shift from the more abrasive portrayal of him in the comics, Gael Garcia Bernal brings a specific humanity to Russell that will make you root for him. With his first transformation reminding us of the brutality of Bruce Banner with him turning into the green goliath in The Incredible Hulk, you see that he suffers. With a great character moment that definitely will make you want more of him, I genuinely want to see where the story goes from here. Thor Love and Thunder Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman's Marvel Film is a Bumpy Ride With Occasional Sparks of Taika Waititi Charm (LatestLY Exclusive).

A Still From Werewolf by Night (Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

The practical effects of the Werewolf look great too reminding me of the look of the apes from the original Planet of the Apes. It’s all cheesiness with a factor that feels believable and the rewatchability of the final battle just makes this a really great entry into the MCU. Also, a special shoutout to Man-Thing with him joining the ranks of humanoid monsters to root for in the franchise.

Yay!

Michael Giacchino’s Directing

Atmosphere

Nay!

Could Have Been Longer

Final Thoughts

Werewolf by Night is a refreshing entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe that feels completely devoid of the caveats of the franchise. With an impeccable sense of passion from director Michael Giacchino present here, fans will be certainly wanting more of Jack Russell going forward. Werewolf by Night streams on Disney+ Hotstar on October 7.

Rating: 4.0

