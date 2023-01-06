Rowan Atkinson is by far one of most beloved English actors of our time. Great at wit and one of the finest comedians of our generation, he just gets what makes a person laugh and gives it his all whenever on screen. Making the childhood of countless folks with playing Mr Bean, Atkinson has constantly provided us with laughter. With his weird faces and physical comedy, he made Bean into the comedic icon, and is what defines so much of his career. Man Vs Bee Trailer: Rowan Atkinson and the Insect’s Chaotic Rivalry Will Make You Lol, Show to Stream on Netflix from June 24 (Watch Video).

While of course Mr Bean is Atkinson’s most famous role yet, we can’t deny that his filmography is filled with wonderful roles that brought us the same amount of joy. With Johnny English and his small cameo in Love Actually, Atkinson has had some amazing characters put up on the screen. So, to celebrate him turning 68, lets take a look at five of his non-Mr Bean roles that made us laugh out loud.

Rufus (Love Actually)

A really memorable cameo from Atkinson, his turn as Rufus in Love Actually made for one of the best scenes in the film. A jeweller who is approached by Alan Rickman’s cheating Harry, the scene sees Rufus taking a sweet time gift wrapping the present for Harry’s mistress while his wife is right around the corner. Atkinson’s classic charm makes this one of the best scenes in the film.

Emile Mondavarious (Scooby-Doo)

Scooby-Doo saw Atkinson play Emile Mondavarious, and oh man, were the results hilarious. A completely goofy tone with a maniacal and quirky villain, Atkinson knocked it out of the park here. While he didn’t have much of a screentime here, he still made his scenes the most memorable of the film.

Edmund Blackadder (Blackadder)

Rowan Atkinson’s breakout role, Edmund Blackadder was a riot. A name given to a bunch of characters throughout the period of sitcom, Atkinson knocks it out of the park over here. A mockumentary, this is something that felt right up the alley of this English comedian.

Zazu (The Lion King)

The Lion King was filled with some of the best voice acting you will ever see in animation, and Atkinson was a part of that gang. Playing the role of the bird Zazu, Atkinson was able to keep up with some of the huge talent that the film had.

Johnny English (The Johnny English Films)

A parody of James Bond, Rowan Atkinson stars as England’s greatest line of defence against terror. Playing the role of Johnny English, an MI7 agent, this is a spoof that will have you laughing out loud in the best way possible. Rowan Atkinson Birthday Special: A Look at Some Of His Funniest Scenes as Mr Bean.

Rowan Atkinson truly is a legend of the game, and his career just speaks for it. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

