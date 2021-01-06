Rowan Atkinson aka Mr Bean celebrates his birthday today and while the actor is tired of playing his iconic character, we can never get enough of him. Thanks to Rowan for giving us so many happy memories while playing Mr Bean on the small and big screen. His foolish antics and silent humour cannot be even. He's known for having a terrific comic timing and his comedy stints are too good for words to describe. 30 Years of MR Bean: Rowan Atkinson Reminisces His Iconic Character, Says ‘It Is Essentially a Child in a Man’s Body’.

As Rowan Atkinson gets ready to ring in his birthday this year, we take a look at some of his best scenes as Mr Bean. Join us while we go ROFL.

The One Where He Takes a Flight (Watch till the End)

The One Where He Turns a Hairdresser

The One Where He Goes For a Movie

The One Where He Attends a Wedding and Funeral

The One Where He Goes Back to School

Recently when Rowan Atkinson was asked about the kind of pressure he feels while playing Mr Bean on-screen, he said, “It’s easier for me to perform the character vocally than visually. I don’t much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting, and I look forward to the end of it.” Well, that's certainly disheartening for his fans but we bet they are excited about his future endeavours.

Here's raising a toast to this brilliant actor! Happy Birthday, Rowan Atkinson!

