January 6, 2025, Special Days: It is Day 6 of the New Year 2025, and the day has a bunch of major celebrations of religious significance. Guru Gobind Singh Ji Jayanti or Guru Gobind Singh Ji Parkash Purab, marking the birth anniversary of the tenth and last human Sikh Guru, falls on January 6. The day also marks the First Monday of The New Year, which is celebrated as Handsel Monday in Scotland. Epiphany Day, or Three Kings' Day, is a Christian feast day commemorating the visit of the Magi, the baptism of Jesus, and the wedding at Cana. There are also several famous birthdays and birth anniversaries celebrated on January 6. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 6, 2025 (Monday)

Guru Gobind Singh Ji Jayanti National Bean Day World War Orphans Day / World Day for War Orphans Epiphany, Three Kings’ Day Handsel Monday Day of Los Reyes National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day National Cuddle Day Armenian Christmas Apple Tree Day

Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

AR Rahman Kapil Dev Rowan Atkinson Diljit Dosanjh Catriona Gray Irina Shayk Eddie Redmayne Eric Trump Alan Watts Nigella Lawson John DeLorean (1925-2005) Jay B or Lim Jae-beom

