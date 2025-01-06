January 6 marks the first Monday of the New Year 2025. And several famous people celebrate their birthdays on January 6. Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev, British actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson, Miss Universe Catriona Gray, supermodel Irina Shayak, musical genius AR Rahman, Punjabi singing sensation and pop star Diljit Dosanjh and others observe the birthdays. People born between December 22 - January 19 are associated with the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn is the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac. So, who are the famous Capricorns, and with that we mean the famous celebrities born on January 6. Let us take a look at the top celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on January 5, along with their year of birth. 6 January 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous January 6 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

AR Rahman Kapil Dev Rowan Atkinson Diljit Dosanjh Catriona Gray Irina Shayk Eddie Redmayne Eric Trump Alan Watts Nigella Lawson John DeLorean (1925-2005) Jay B or Lim Jae-beom Balshastri Jambhekar (1812-1846)

January 5 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).