Ryan Coogler has quickly cemented himself as one of the best new directors of the last decade. Having just four films under his belt, he has achieved a level of success that very few new-comers get to have. Blending emotions with larger-than-life elements or telling a deeply moving story that can inspire and deliver a message, all of Coogler’s works have something distinct about them. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Director Ryan Coogler Expresses His Gratitude to Fans and Chadwick Boseman in Emotional Note (View Tweet).

He knows what makes a story good, and even if limited by the baggage of a long-running franchise, he will work around it and still deliver an exceptionally good watch. So, to celebrate Ryan Coogler’s 37th birthday, we are ranking all four of his films from worst to best.

Black Panther

Coogler’s first foray into blockbuster filmmaking and he delivered us Black Panther, a film that took up the culture by a storm. Focused on King T’Challa’s rule over Wakanda while his brother challenges him for the role, the movie is a highly entertaining flick that delivers all the action and grandiose of the MCU and brings a diverse cast like no other. While there are a few faults here and there, Black Panther is definitely one of the franchise’s better films.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A movie struck by tragedy when Chadwick Boseman passed away, Coogler was tasked with perhaps the most difficult job a director could have. But he showcased his true talents and made a film that not only honours Chadwick, but gives us a poignant story that brought out the emotions. Shuri’s inner-battle as she has to step up to the mantle of the Black Panther and protect Wakanda from Namor’s forces, this was a heartfelt watch.

Fruitvale Station

A heartbreaking film based on the events that lead to the death of the young Oscar Grant, Fruitvale Station is by far one of Coogler’s most moving works. It’s a work of passion that’s brilliantly acted with Michael B Jordan delivering a great performance, the movie is made all the more better by just how delicately it handles its subject matter. Truly a great.

Creed

Bringing some new blood to the Rocky franchise, Creed is a stellar sports drama – perhaps even the best we have seen in a good while. Focusing on Adonis Creed, the illegitimate son of Apollo Creed, he seeks out Rocky’s help to train him in boxing and what we have is a highly entertaining movie here. From the first frame to the last, it’s a movie all about embracing the legacy of your name, and Coogler’s direction and writing is perhaps the best it has ever been ever over here. The X-Files Reboot in Development From 'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler.

Ryan Coogler is a promising talent, and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

